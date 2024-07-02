Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $282,593,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 328,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TRV stock opened at $202.97 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

