Brookstone Capital Management Invests $331,000 in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $6,474,000.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BTCO stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $73.61.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

