Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $373.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.23. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

