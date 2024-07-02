Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 846 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

