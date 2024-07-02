Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,452 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,778,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,246,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,850,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,173,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

