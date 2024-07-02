Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Veralto were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLTO stock opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Veralto



Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

