Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

