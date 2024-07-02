Brookstone Capital Management Sells 269 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,230,000 after buying an additional 10,463,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,651,000 after purchasing an additional 578,086 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,408,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,880.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 254,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 249,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 422,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 248,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

