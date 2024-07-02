Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

CADE opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

