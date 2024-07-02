CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Upgraded by Singular Research to Moderate Buy

Singular Research upgraded shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CALC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, April 1st.

CalciMedica Price Performance

Shares of CalciMedica stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. CalciMedica has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert N. Wilson bought 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 258,918 shares in the company, valued at $836,305.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CalciMedica by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

