CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

CalciMedica Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ CALC opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. CalciMedica has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that CalciMedica will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Wilson acquired 8,443 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 258,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,305.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CalciMedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CalciMedica by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in CalciMedica by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

