Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $46.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.2 %

CPB opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Campbell Soup by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 170,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 142,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.