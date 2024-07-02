Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 155 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

About Oxford Metrics

LON OMG opened at GBX 100 ($1.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £131.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2,475.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.47. Oxford Metrics has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 121.64 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.