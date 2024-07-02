Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $90.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LBPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $30.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $201,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $310,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

