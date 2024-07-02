Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

OUST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ouster

Ouster Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. Ouster has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $436.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.47.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ouster will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $28,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,380.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,816.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.