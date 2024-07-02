Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.35

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.35 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.20 ($0.17). Capita shares last traded at GBX 13.20 ($0.17), with a volume of 3,811,320 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. The company has a market cap of £223.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.35.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

