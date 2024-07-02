Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFFN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

CFFN stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $609,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at $62,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 362,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

