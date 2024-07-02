Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Update

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OFSTF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Carbon Streaming has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 4,304.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

