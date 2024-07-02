Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,400.00

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,400 ($17.71) and last traded at GBX 1,264 ($15.99), with a volume of 122969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,279 ($16.18).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
