Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

RNAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $24.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

