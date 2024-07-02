Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $12.14 on Monday. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $582.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

About Cassava Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 134,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

