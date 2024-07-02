Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $12.14 on Monday. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $582.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
