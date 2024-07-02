CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director International L.P. Advent Sells 24,973,795 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

International L.P. Advent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CCCS has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 435,866 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,059,000. Teca Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,325,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 189,677 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,086,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,225,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

