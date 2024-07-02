CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $267.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.41. The company has a market cap of $401.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

