CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CDW Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.74. 60,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,132. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.86. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $180.38 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
