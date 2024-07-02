Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.10.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

