Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.11, but opened at $53.49. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 3,840,841 shares.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FUN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

View Our Latest Report on FUN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.