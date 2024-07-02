Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Up 18.1% in June

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

Cellnex Telecom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

