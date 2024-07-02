Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LEU stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.33. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 2,962.50%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.