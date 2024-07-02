Chapin Davis Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 391.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 97,438 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,600,000 after buying an additional 90,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

