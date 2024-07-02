Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lifted by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 5.7% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $288.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

