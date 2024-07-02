Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Chevron alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.