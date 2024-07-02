Chico Wealth RIA Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chico Wealth RIA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $267.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

