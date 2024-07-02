China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of CJJD stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
