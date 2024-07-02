China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in June

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,271,300 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 2,937,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 641.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHLLF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. China Literature has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

