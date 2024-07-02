China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in June

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,271,300 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 2,937,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 641.4 days.
China Literature Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHLLF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. China Literature has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $3.35.
China Literature Company Profile
