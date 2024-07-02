China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 782,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China MeiDong Auto stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. China MeiDong Auto has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

