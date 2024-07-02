China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Update

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,689,500 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 7,371,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 797.2 days.

China Tower Price Performance

CHWRF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. China Tower has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About China Tower

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

