Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.00.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD opened at $169.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $145.06 and a 1-year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after purchasing an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,114,000 after acquiring an additional 138,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 847.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

