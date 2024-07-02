Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter.
Cineverse Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.68. Cineverse has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.93.
Cineverse Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cineverse
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Complete Solaria, Senti, and POET: 3 High Volume Penny Stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to Stage a Turnaround on GLP-1 Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.