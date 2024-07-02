Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%.
Cineverse Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of CNVS stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Cineverse has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.
About Cineverse
