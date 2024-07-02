Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,019,933.00 in Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 490,275 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,019,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,520,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,345,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 466,915 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $2,007,734.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 443,830 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $1,921,783.90.

On Thursday, June 20th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 394,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $2,184,737.78.

On Monday, June 17th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,813,862.40.

On Friday, June 14th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,830,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,540,606.66.

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $1,346,134.87.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $1,114,441.94.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 13.7 %

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 2.29. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

