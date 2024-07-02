Claro Advisors LLC Buys 106 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $295.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.09 and a 200-day moving average of $313.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

