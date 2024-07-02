Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 277.5% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.