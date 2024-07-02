Claro Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 215.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

