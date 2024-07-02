Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

