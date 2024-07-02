Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.