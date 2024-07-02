Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

