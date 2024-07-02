Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $436.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

