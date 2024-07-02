Claro Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

