Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 780.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.66% of Clearwater Paper worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,929. The company has a market capitalization of $774.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.