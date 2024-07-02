Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,229.0 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
Cochlear stock opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $145.73 and a 12-month high of $230.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.24.
Cochlear Company Profile
