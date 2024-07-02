Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,229.0 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Cochlear stock opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $145.73 and a 12-month high of $230.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.24.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

